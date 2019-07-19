News

Akshay Kumar reacts to the box-office clash with John Abraham’s Batla House

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar starrer Mission Mangal and John Abraham starrer Batla House are two of the much-awaited films of this year. The interesting part is both are releasing on the same day and thus are set to clash at the box office.   

The trailer of Mission Mangal was released yesterday and it garnered positive response on the internet, assuring the movie to be a blockbuster one on its release. However, the fact can’t be avoided of Mission Mangal’s box office clash with Batla House also releasing on 15 August 2019. Just like John wasn’t sparred to be quizzed on this clash, Akshay too was asked to provide his take on the same. 

When asked the same question, Akshay appreciated John’s answer of 'make some noise for the desi boys' which got him a huge round of applause. Continuing further, he explained the logic behind film clashes at the box office. According to the actor, numbers of films are more than number of Fridays in a year, thus having multiple releases on a single day, makes more sense. Therefore, experiencing congestion at the BO is ought to happen and in future it will be more intense, with more number of releases. And nobody should be blamed for it. 


When asked why his releases mostly clash with John, he smilingly replied, “Because we are friends.” 

Speaking about his other projects, Akshay Kumar has Housefull 4, Laxmmi Bomb, Sooryavanshi and Good News in his kitty.
