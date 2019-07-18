Akshay Kumar starrer Mission Mangal trailer shows what it took India to propel Mangalyaan to Mars

MUMBAI: Mission Mangal is one of the much awaited films. The upcoming film is based on the scientists at Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) who contributed to the Mars Orbiter Mission.

Actors like Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Nithya Menen, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi, H. G. Dattatreya and Sonakshi Sinha are part of this project.

And now, its trailer has finally been released today. The trailer shows what it took India to propel Mangalyaan to Mars.

What do you think about this Showtee ?

The Mars Orbiter Mission, which is also called as the Mangalyaan, was launched on 5 November 2013. The trailer of Mission Mangal highlights how the brilliant team of scientists achieved India's mission to Mars. It also focuses on how the team of women scientists juggled between work and home, and pulled off such a big mission.

Akshay Kumar who essays the character Rakesh Dhawan in the film said in a statement, “This is a work of 17 engineers and scientists at ISRO. While listening to so many real stories of women scientists, I found it amazing how they managed their homes while being so incredible at work. Through this film, I want to tell them that they’re great. This movie belongs to these five girls, played by Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menen. This is their movie.”

Check out the trailer here:

Produced under the banners of Cape of Good Films, Hope Productions and Fox Star Studios and Directed by Jagan Shakti, Mission Mangal is all set to hit the screens on 15 August.