Akshay shoots with Afghani kids for 'Kesari'

23 Feb 2018 03:00 PM

Mumbai: Coming out of his Pad Man avatar, actor Akshay Kumar is enjoying shooting with a group of children from Afghanistan for his next film Kesari.

"Innocent smiles galore on set today. Shooting with these lovely Afghani kids in Kesari based on the Battle of Saragarhi, one of the bravest battles fought in India," Akshay tweeted without revealing the location.

Akshay has teamed up with filmmaker Karan Johar's Dharma Productions for the movie, which is being directed by Anurag Singh.

The actor also shared an image in which he is seen posing with the children. He is sporting a saffron turban and a beard in the photograph.

Kesari, which is slated for 2019 Holi release, will also feature Parineeti Chopra.

(Source: IANS)

