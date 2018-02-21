Ali Fazal is Richa Chadha's social media supporter

Mumbai: Actors Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha's relationship is no longer a secret; the whole tinsel town was abuzz once their secret was out of the closet. After that, the couple took to social media talking about their bonding and relationship openly. They both were often seen together involved in some PDA.

Richa even accompanied her beau Ali during the international screening of Victoria and Abdul and walked the red carpet together. She recently flew down to LA only to be Ali's side leaving her film promotions behind only to attend the Oscar's with him since Ali's film Victoria and Abdul has been nominated for Best Costume and Best Hair and Makeup categories. They have been together through thick and thin.

What do you think about Ali Fazal and Richa chadha?

As we all know Richa is known to speak her mind out on social media platforms and on any subject. She talks and debates fearlessly slamming and shutting down her trolls. There have been instances where Ali came out openly supporting Richa on her stand on social media. Ali has been her support system in her choices and statements since he knows Richa would not speak her mind out publicly unnecessarily.

Let us look at some of the instances where Ali has been Richa's social media supporter-