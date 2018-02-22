Ali Fazal's special company for the Oscars

Mumbai: It’s always wise to carry your luck around especially when it pertains to important life-changing events. Ali Fazal abides by this with much devotion and prefers his luck and love in life, Richa Chadha to accompany him at all important occasions.

Ali’s film 'Victoria & Abdul' has been nominated at the Oscars (Makeup-Hairstyling and Costume Design) and the excited actor has asked his girlfriend Richa Chadha to attend the event along with him.



Ali and Richa have always shown immense support for each other’s work and they give due credits for the same. Along with attending the grand ceremony, the two have also scheduled meetings with International filmmakers for their prospective projects.

This madly in love young couple love doing things together and Richa is more than happy to go with Ali. She has put all her other commitments on hold as she is very clear about her priorities.

Ali will join the Dame Judi Dench and all eyes will be on Richa as well as we hear that she has opted for a gown by a French designer for the occasion. The charming couple will be a vision in sight as they walk down hand in hand on the red carpet.



