Alia Bhatt to play an aspiring actor in Salman Khan’s Inshallah

MUMBAI: The upcoming project Inshallah is one of the most talked about Bollywood films right now. It stars none other than Bollywood star Salman Khan opposite Alia Bhatt. Fans are excited to watch the unconventional pairing of the duo on big screen. And now, the duo’s character details in the film are out.



According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Salman will play a 40-year old businessman and will be presented as someone who is young at heart. The source said, “It’s a character that’s young at heart and Salman will sport a stylish look, complete with designer jackets and sunglasses." The report also stated that Salman’s character is based in the city of Orlando, situated in the state of Florida in the USA. On the other hand, Alia will play the role of an aspiring actor in her mid-20s who hails from a place situated at the banks of river Ganga and hence Sanjay Leela Bhansali and his team had been visiting places like Varanasi, Rishikesh and Haridwar. “Alia’s character is from a place that is situated near the river Ganga, which is why Bhansali is contemplating on these locations,” shared the source.



Inshallah will release during Eid 2020.