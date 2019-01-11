News

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh's shout-out for Vicky Kaushal's Uri

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Jan 2019 07:17 PM
MUMBAI: Vicky Kaushal's war drama Uri: The Surgical Strike has finally released in the theatres today and has received a fair start at the box office. The Aditya Dhar directorial, which also stars Yami Gautam in the lead role, is getting the Raazi actor much appreciation for his performance as Major Vihaan Shergill. It does seem like the movie will soon break all records.

The Bollywood heartthrob had jetted off to Delhi yesterday--along with biggies like Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Ayushmann Khurrana--to meet PM Narendra Modi to discuss the future of cinema.

But what grabbed headlines was when the entire gang on their way back gave a big shout-out for Uri in classic filmy style. When Vicky asked 'How's the josh?' the team went 'High sir!' Their energy is infectious. Watch the video here.
