Alia Bhatt shares FIRST poster of her music collaboration with the Doorbeen

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Aug 2019 12:46 PM

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt has a huge fan following and millennials look up to her for inspiration.  She has acted in Bollywood films like Gully Boy, Raazi, Highway and Student of the Year amongst others. Now, she is all set to add a new feather to her hat as she will be collaborating with the hit music group The Doorbeen and make her music video debut with them. 

While the news of her featuring in the music video was known, the actress dropped the first poster of the song titled 'Prada' yesterday and it is unmissable. The actress who has been dabbling in various things apart from her acting career, is now all ready to feature in her first ever music video. 

Alia captioned her post as, “My first music video Coming soon! @thedoorbeen @jjustmusicofficial @katalystworld." 

Take a look below: 

