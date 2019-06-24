Alia Bhatt speaks about her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most talked about adorable couples in B-town. The duo will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s upcoming film and thus they are getting to spend a lot of quality time together. Recently, Alia said how she shares a beautiful friendship with Ranbir.

The actress recently got candid about her relationship with Ranbir. On being asked if this relationship is tougher than her previous ones, she told Bombay Times, “No. It’s not a relationship. It’s a friendship. I’m saying this with all genuineness and honesty. It’s beautiful. I’m walking on stars and clouds right now. The best part is that we’re two individuals who are living our own professional lives in its full form right now. He’s shooting continuously. So am I. It’s not a situation where you’ll see us constantly together. That’s the true mark of a comfortable relationship. Nazar na lage.”

Alia also spoke about her struggle with anxiety and how Ranbir comforts her by advising her against worrying over things that are beyond her control. She told the daily, “I stress about things that are not in my control. I’m an over thinker. I get anxious. There was a period when I was working hard and I was stressed. Ranbir told me if you’re working hard, you need not worry about anything else. Do the best you can and just let everything else be. That helped me. I still stress but it’s easier for me now to let it be. The maximum I can do is put in my 100 per cent. I don’t need to worry about the results.”

Speaking about Brahmastra, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. The film will release in 2020.