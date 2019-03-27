Alia Bhatt touches another milestone

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt is one the most successful actresses of Bollywood, and she is ruling the box office these days. Alia is also grabbling the headlines for her relationship with Ranbir. At a recent award function, the two finally accepted their love in front of everyone.

When an actor is on social media, the number of followers determines their popularity. And Alia recently touched 30 million followers on her Instagram profile. She is the first actress of this generation to reach this mark, and we are sure it’s a huge achievement for her.

The actress shared a video of her entire career and thanked fans who supported her unconditionally. She captioned the video saying, ‘Its been a WONDERFUL journey so far.. But but it's justtttt the beginning.