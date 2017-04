Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Wednesday said it was amazing to share screen space with veteran actor Rishi Kapoor.

"It was indeed a pleasure sharing the screen with Rishi Kapoor. What an amazing energy you possess even now," Nawazuddin tweeted.

It is yet unknown in which film both of them are working together.

Nawazuddin, however, is currently filming for Nandita Das's "Manto", in which he plays the controversial writer Saadat Hasan Manto.

(Source: IANS)