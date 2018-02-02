Is Amitabh Bachchan’s Twitter account hacked or is he a fan of Bigg Boss 11 contestants?

Mumbai, 02 February 2018: The controversial and successful 11th edition of Bigg Boss is still buzzing despite ending days before. The season made contestants like Vikas Gupta, Shilpa Shinde, Arshi Khan popular faces in Indian living rooms. Well. something fishy occurred today. The legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan started following the famous contestants of Bigg Boss 11. Interestingly, the actor was also the presenter of season 3 of this controversial show.

Well, Bollywood’s Shahenshah started following Bigg Boss contestants like Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta, Hina Khan, Priyank Sharma, Benafsha, Bandgi Kalra, Hiten Tejwani, his wife Gauri Pradhan, ex BB contestants like Rohan Mehra, Vindu Dara Singh, Andy and more such.

The iconic actor following them on Twitter itself is news but it is also quite strange. However, what is fishier is that Mr. Bachchan’s Twitter is not just following these contestants but also their fan clubs, and mind you, not just one fan club but many. That’s quite peculiar right?

Keeping in mind the gravity of his stardom, even if Mr. Bachchan is a fan of these Bigg Boss contestants, following their 5-6 fan clubs is quite strange.

Meanwhile this is how the contestants reacted.

Even if the account is hacked or the follow button got pressed by mistake It's a dream come true for all of us @SrBachchan is following pic.twitter.com/Qp12oMa0UY — Vikas Gupta (@lostboy54) February 2, 2018

Waking up to a moment like this. The legend : An actor you’ve grown up, looking up to @SrBachchan, knows me & is following me on @Twitter. #Lifemade. Thank you so much Sir. — hitentejwani (@tentej) February 2, 2018

Well, we think it’s quite possible that the actor's account is hacked, which is very usual among celebrities.

