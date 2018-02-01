Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

Amitabh Bachchan WARNS Twitter in the cutest way possible

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
01 Feb 2018 01:24 PM

Social media has become 'the' platform for the celebrities to stay connected with their fans!

The celebrities never fail to voice their opinion on social media platforms when things go wrong and Bollywood’s Shahenshah Amitabh Bachchan aka Big B has done exactly that.

It was just a few days ago that Big B joined his fans on Twitter to celebrate 33 Million followers on Twitter. The fans were overjoyed and Big B was happily replying to them on Twitter for their congratulatory messages.

Yesterday (31st January) Big B got very angry on Twitter! Wondering why? Read on –

Big B’s number of followers suddenly decreased from 33 Million to 32.9 Million and he took to Twitter to express his anger on the drop in the number of followers.

Though Big B seems to be very angry but his Tweet will surely bring a bright smile on your face. His Tweet conveys how upset he is with the loss of followers but he expresses it with oodles of cuteness.

Take a look at how he warned Twitter in the cutest way possible -

What do you think about Amitabh Bachchan?

Twitter, are you listening? 

 

Tags > Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan, Twitter, followers, warns,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Richa Chadha-Shibani Kashyap at the launch of...

Richa Chadha-Shibani Kashyap at the launch of their music video
more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Inaugural launch of MTV BCL's Kolkata Baabu...

MTV BCL's Kolkata Baabu Moshayes
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Anupam Kher
Anupam Kher
Ajaz Khan
Ajaz Khan
Roopal Tyagi
Roopal Tyagi
Niti Taylor
Niti Taylor
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra
Shivin Narang
Shivin Narang
Parineeti Chopra
Parineeti Chopra
Ridhi Dogra
Ridhi Dogra
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio

poll

Which unusual jodi do you think looks the best?

Which unusual jodi do you think looks the best?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which cutie do you miss watching on TV?

Which cutie do you miss watching on TV?
previous polls Click Here

past seven days