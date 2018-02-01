Amitabh Bachchan WARNS Twitter in the cutest way possible

Social media has become 'the' platform for the celebrities to stay connected with their fans!

The celebrities never fail to voice their opinion on social media platforms when things go wrong and Bollywood’s Shahenshah Amitabh Bachchan aka Big B has done exactly that.

It was just a few days ago that Big B joined his fans on Twitter to celebrate 33 Million followers on Twitter. The fans were overjoyed and Big B was happily replying to them on Twitter for their congratulatory messages.

Yesterday (31st January) Big B got very angry on Twitter! Wondering why? Read on –

Big B’s number of followers suddenly decreased from 33 Million to 32.9 Million and he took to Twitter to express his anger on the drop in the number of followers.

Though Big B seems to be very angry but his Tweet will surely bring a bright smile on your face. His Tweet conveys how upset he is with the loss of followers but he expresses it with oodles of cuteness.

Take a look at how he warned Twitter in the cutest way possible -

T 2599 - TWITTER ..!!!?? you reduced my number of followers .. !!??HAHAHAHAHAHAHA .. !! thats a joke .. time to get off from you .. thank you for the ride .. .. there are many 'other' fish in the sea - and a lot more exciting !! pic.twitter.com/85c15pDif4 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 31, 2018

What do you think about Amitabh Bachchan?

Twitter, are you listening?