Amitabh mourns death of Aishwarya's father

By TellychakkarTeam
20 Mar 2017 02:01 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has mourned the death of his daughter-in-law and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's father Krishnaraj Rai.

"Death has but one end... And words cannot define it," Amitabh tweeted on Saturday night.

The 74-year-old thespian also greived about the loss on his blog. He wrote: "Glimpses of reactions in the mind, of the lost one, of those that shall reflect on the lost one and suddenly then in the midst of sorrow and grief among the grieved and grieving."

"That walk to the ultimate destination and the reality... Embracing the tragedy, the discussions on its transport, its rituals, its formalities... The custom, the tradition, the visitors with the sadness and the embrace of consolation, the last rites, the carriage, the placement, the cremation... What to say what to put out where to put to... All laden with grief and departure," he added.

Krishnaraj Rai was under intensive care at the Lilavati Hospital here and passed away on Saturday after a brief illness. Aishwarya's spokesperson confirmed the news about his demise to IANS.

According to Lt. Gen. V. Ravishankar, who was treating Krishnaraj Rai at Lilavati Hospital, Rai had lymphoma. He was in hospital for over a month. He is survived by his wife Brindya Rai, son Aditya and daughter Aishwarya.

Krishnaraj's funeral was held on Saturday night at the city's Vile Parle Seva Sansthan Shamshan Bhoomi, where a host of film celebrities paid their last respects.

(Source: IANS)

