Amitabh thanks Smriti Irani

Amitabh Bachchan thanked the Union Information and Broadcasting Minister, Smriti Irani, who presented the megastar with the Indian Film Personality of the Year at the 48th International Film Festival of India.

"Thank you Smritiji, Honourable Minister for Information and Broadcasting and the trouble you took in organising a most memorable evening for me. One that I shall never forget," Amitabh wrote on his blog.

The 75 year old star also shared a photograph from the event, where Irani and actor, Akshay Kumar presented him with the award.

Irani feted Amitabh with the Indian Film Personality of the Year award in Panaji.

The cine icon was presented the Indian Film Personality of the Year award, which includes a silver peacock, a certificate a scroll and a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh.

At the event, Akshay bent down to touch Big B's feet.

Sharing two photographs from the moment, Big B wrote:

"Embarrassed that Akshay does this ... no Akshay this is not done,"

We can't decide what's more adorable - Big B's words or the IFFI moment.

Even Sidharth Malhotra was happy to be in Amitabh's company.

"An actor, a gentleman, an inspiration that transcends generations. There is only one Amitabh Bachchan! I feel blessed to be an actor in the same era as you sir. Today's performance was a small thank you from your biggest fan, love you sir," Sidharth, who performed on some of Big B's songs here, tweeted.

(Source: IANS)