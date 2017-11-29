Hot Downloads

Ravi Dubey
Ravi Dubey
Lara Dutta
Lara Dutta
Sumeet Vyas
Sumeet Vyas
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet Choudhary
Asmita Sood
Asmita Sood
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Rashami Desai
Rashami Desai
Ravi Bhatia
Ravi Bhatia

quickie
One night stands are not part of my life, says Anjum Fakih

One night stands are not part of my life, says Anjum Fakih

more quickie Click Here

guess who
Qubool Hai!!!
guess more Click Here

Slideshow

When Tellydom graced Sony TV's Porus...

Rohit Purohit, Siddharth Kumar Tewary & Laksh Lalwani
more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

In pics: Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta tie the...

In pics: Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta tie the knot!
more slideshows Click Here

poll

Friends turn foes: Whom do you support?

Friends turn foes: Whom do you support?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

Amitabh thanks Smriti Irani

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
29 Nov 2017 02:17 PM
29 Nov 2017 02:17 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Amitabh Bachchan thanked the Union Information and Broadcasting Minister, Smriti Irani, who presented the megastar with the Indian Film Personality of the Year at the 48th International Film Festival of India.

"Thank you Smritiji, Honourable Minister for Information and Broadcasting and the trouble you took in organising a most memorable evening for me. One that I shall never forget," Amitabh wrote on his blog.

The 75 year old star also shared a photograph from the event, where Irani and actor, Akshay Kumar presented him with the award. 

Irani feted Amitabh with the Indian Film Personality of the Year award in Panaji.

The cine icon was presented the Indian Film Personality of the Year award, which includes a silver peacock, a certificate a scroll and a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh.

At the event, Akshay bent down to touch Big B's feet.

Sharing two photographs from the moment, Big B wrote: 

"Embarrassed that Akshay does this ... no Akshay this is not done," 

 We can't decide what's more adorable - Big B's words or the IFFI moment.

Even Sidharth Malhotra was happy to be in Amitabh's company.

"An actor, a gentleman, an inspiration that transcends generations. There is only one Amitabh Bachchan! I feel blessed to be an actor in the same era as you sir. Today's performance was a small thank you from your biggest fan, love you sir," Sidharth, who performed on some of Big B's songs here, tweeted.

(Source: IANS) 

  • face-book
  • gplus
  • linkedin
Tags > Amitabh Bachchan, Smriti Irani, 48th International Film Festival of India, Akshay Kumar,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top