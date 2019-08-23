News

Amy Jackson speaks about pregnancy

MUMBAI: Amy Jackson, who is known for films like Ekk Deewana Tha, Singh Is Bliing and Freaky Ali, opened up about pregnancy in her third trimester.

The actress took to social media and wrote a motivational message as she stepped into her third trimester. She opened up on her insecurity of stepping back from work for a month which was difficult yet necessary. 

The actress posted a picture of herself sitting amidst a lush green garden where she sat gracefully, flaunting her third-trimester baby bump in the picturesque land. In her caption, she also shared how pregnancy blues makes it boring waking up at mid day and eating whatever you want after a couple of weeks. 

"I’ve been finding it really difficult to motivate myself through the last few weeks but yesterday was so enlightening. I’ve realised regardless of what’s happening... it’s sooo important to get up, get changed, and spend some time outside. Nature is super powerful #SoulFood", she wrote. 

Take a look below: 

