News

Anupam Kher calls Kangana his 'favourite'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 May 2019 07:30 PM

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Anupam Kher says "Queen" actress Kangana Ranaut, whom he met at the airport here, is his favourite.

"Always a pleasure to meet the one and only and my favourite Kangana," Anupam wrote on Instagram on Tuesday.

He also uploaded a few photographs of himself with her.

Dressed in a plain white dress, Kangana looked elegant with a pair of white heels and a pair of shades. Anupam too opted white for his airport look. He wore white shirt along with a pair of denim jeans.

What do you think about these Showtees ?

Anupam has often praised Kangana a lot on social media. When Kangana claimed that no one from the industry spoke about her performance in "Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi", Anupam had lauded the actress.

He had tweeted: "Kangana Ranaut is a rockstar. She is brilliant. I applaud her courage and performances. She is also the real example of women empowerment."

On the work front, Anupam is gearing up for the release of "One Day: Justice Delivered" while Kangana will be next seen in "Panga".

(Source: IANS) 

Tags > Anupam Kher, Kangana Ranaut, Queen, Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
28 May 2019 07:31 PM | TellychakkarTeam
I have no suggestion to give Pearl as he has the charms to handle his co-stars- Aparna Dixit
I have no suggestion to give Pearl as he has the... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
28 May 2019 04:06 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Benafsha Soonawalla and Ahsaas Channa take up the 'Guess the spice' challenge
Benafsha Soonawalla and Ahsaas Channa take up the... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Anil Kapoor
Anil Kapoor
Vije Bhatia
Vije Bhatia
Shiv Pandit
Shiv Pandit
Ravi Bhatia
Ravi Bhatia
Ali Asgar
Ali Asgar
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Tripta Parashar
Tripta Parashar
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Srishty Rode
Srishty Rode
Bipasha Basu
Bipasha Basu

past seven days