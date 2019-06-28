News

Anupam Kher wants to share his truth in autobiography

MUMBAI : Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who is coming up with his book titled "Lessons Life Taught Me Unknowingly", says he penned the story of his life so that he can share his journey without hurting anyone and share the truth in his way.

Asked why he did not let anyone else write his biography, Anupam told a leading publication here: "I can only share my truth with people, the interpretation of another individual (about my life) can be judgmental."

"That is why it is my autobiography that I have written to share the truth of my life the way I want people to know…of course, someone can do research on me and write a book. That would be an unauthorised biography in which I have no control over," said the actor, who had earlier written the book "The Best Thing About You is You!".

The actor, who is known for his versatility as an actor, has worked in films like "Saaransh", "Ram Lakhan", "Daddy", "1942: A Love Story" and "Khosla Ka Ghosla".

He has worked with some of the iconic filmmakers and actors like Mahesh Bhatt, Yash Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, Anil Kapoor and Naseeruddin Shah.

The celebrated actor also shared: "As an individual, I am not someone who would intentionally hurt someone...whom I met in the journey of my life. Maybe I had a bitter experience with that person but I always choose words wisely to tell the truth without hurting anybody."

"Such a thing would not happen if my biography was written by someone else. This is the power of writing my own story, this is why - an autobiography," he added.

The book will be releasing on August 5.

past seven days