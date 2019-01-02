Anupam questions missing 'The Accidental...' trailer, Big B leads tributes to Kader Khan, Anand Tiwari doesn’t believe in perfection, and other Bollywood Updates

MUMBAI: Here we bring you exciting updates from Bollywood industry to keep you amused.

I don't believe in perfection: Actor Anand Tiwari

Actor Anand Tiwari, who will be seen in a cameo in the finale of Imperfect, a series he has produced, says he does not believe in perfection.

"I don't really believe in perfection. Life is (about) continuous learning. Out of the many things I am imperfect at I wish to believe that I'm imperfect, especially when it comes to relationships, and maybe that is why one would see us writing about complex love stories," Anand told leading publication.

He said he is also imperfect at remembering names.

"I tend to forget names very easily. I can speak to a person with all confidence while calling him/her with a wrong name. My resolution for 2019 is to remember names and to rightly address everyone I come across," added the actor.

Zoom Studios' original show Imperfect is a story of Isha, a young woman who finds herself at the receiving end of life after losing her job and the man of her dreams. The story unfolds with Isha being guided by a life coach, learning to love and value herself.

Anand is really excited about his cameo in the show as his character is an integral addition in Isha's journey of finding perfection.

"After all her learning through the trials and tribulations she has gone through, this character helps her put that to practice and find the true meaning of perfection! It's a fun role.

"It's always exciting to face the camera but it's extra special as this project is very close to our heart. I loved being directed by Ruchi Joshi and Vidhi Gulati, my second instance of being directed by a duo director after Go Goa Gone.

Anand, who has produced the show with Amritpal Singh Bindra, said they knew the show will resonate with a large set of audience across the board.

The finale will go live on Thursday.

Naseeruddin Shah breaks silence over Mrinal Sen

It is well-known fact of arthouse folklore that the temperamental Naseeruddin Shah had a very stormy time with the great Mrinal Sen when they shot Genesis in 1986.

"They were constantly at loggerheads about the treatment of the theme. While Shabana Azmi, Om Puri and M.K. Raina went along with Mrinalda's vision, no matter how utopian, Naseer questioned and confronted Mrinalda constantly during shooting. They had heated arguments, while Shabana and Om watched mutely. By the end of the shooting, matters had come to a boil. And they had parted acrimoniously," says a source from the Genesis team.

To his credit, Naseer doesn't deny the differences with Mrinalda.

In a short and heartfelt message sent to me via a text message, Naseer said: "He (Mrinal Sen) was one of very few filmmakers who refused to compromise till the end. It was my privilege to work with him - once very happily (in Khandhar) and once not so happily (in Genesis)! I'm grieved to learn of his passing away but was even sadder at his state of health in the last few years. He's probably better off behind the big camera in the sky."

Another actor Victor Bannerjee also had a far-from-happy experience while shooting with Mrinalda for Mahaprithibi in 1991.

All Victor will say now is, "In Mrinalda, we've lost a forthright filmmaker and a good human being. One reserves the compliment for a handful of people whom we encounter in life's journey through a maze of hypocrisy and deceit that shatters our dreams and discolours our rainbows."

Goldie Behl wishes 'love', 'cheer' for Sonali

As actress-writer Sonali Bendre Behl turned 44 on Tuesday, her husband-director Goldi Behl penned a heartfelt note for her saying that she is more than a "best friend" and "strength" for him.

He praised Sonali, who was undergoing treatment for cancer in New York last year, on Instagram and posted a photograph with her from her birthday party, which they recently threw at their residence here for their close friends.

"They say your partner needs to be your best friend, your sounding board, your mirror, your strength, your inspiration. You have been all that and more to me. 2018 was a tough year on you, but I am so proud of the dignity and courage with which you handled it. Not only did you help me find my own strength, but you imparted that to every soul who followed your life closely.

"It is never easy to be at the receiving end and yet be so positive and spread so much love. Thank you for being the person you are. On your special day, I wish you all things wonderful, all things love, all things that bring a cheer to you through the year," the Drona director captioned the photograph.

Apart from Sonali's husband, her friends from the industry such as actress Neelam Kothari Soni and actor Hrithik Roshan's former wife Sussane Khan showered her with birthday wishes on social media.

Multi-faceted Kader Khan leaves behind a vast oeuvre of work, fond memories

An actor-writer-comedian and Quranic scholar, the multi-talented Kader Khan, who died early on Tuesday (IST) in Toronto aged 81, has left behind a vast oeuvre of work from a career spanning over four decades and will be remembered as much for his contribution to Hindu filmdom as for deciphering Islam for the laity across the religious spectrum.

The sad news of Kader Khan's passing shocked the Bollywood fraternity on New Year's Day, when it broke early on Tuesday morning.

He had spent nearly four months in hospital, for various old-age related ailments, including breathing issues, and finally succumbed on 31 December evening (Toronto time).

Born on 22 October 1937 in Kabul to a Pashtun family, Kader Khan (KK) migrated to Mumbai in 1952 and was educated in a local municipal school and later graduated from Mumbai's Ismail Yusuf College, Jogeshwari, a government-run institution.

He followed up with a diploma in Mechanical Engineering from the M. S. Saboo Siddique Institute in Mumbai and later became a professor there for around seven years.

According to a close family friend Javed Jamaluddin, the family initially lived in the notorious Arab Gully in south Mumbai, before shifting to the suburbs and Kader Khan, who loved to read and write, continuing his higher education there.

It was during his college days that he developed a passion for theatre, acting and penning stories and dialogues. He penned a drama, Local Trainwhich bagged the first prize at the National Jagruti Drama Competition in the early 1970s, Jamaluddin said.

It was Narendra Singh Bedi, son of the legendary Rajinder Singh Bedi who gave Kader Khan the first break for writing the superhit musical Jawani Diwani (1972) starring Randhir Kapoor-Jaya Bhaduri, and since then he never looked back.

Bollywood thespian, Dilip Kumar, who happened to watch one of his plays during a college day function, offered Kader Khan a role and an assignment for writing dialogues.

But he was already busy with scripting the Rajesh Khanna starrer Roti (1974), so later, he wrote the film Bairaag (1976), a mega-hit musical featuring Dilip Kumar and his wife Saira Banu in the lead roles, with Kader Khan in a character role.

An avid reader and a film-buff, he had a huge collection of books on various subjects related to film-making, acting, screenplay-writing, penning stories-dialogues and other departments from all over the world, besides being a Quranic Scholar with a mastery over Arabic and Urdu.

It was Kader Khan who inspired his friend, A. Krishnamurthi, head of Tina Films International (TFI) to venture into its first Bollywood venture, Ghar Ek Mandir (1984), a hit with a multi-star cast, and even insisted on writing the dialogues for it.

"After he saw the story, he wanted to play the role of Seth Dharamdas, which was originally assigned to Amjad Khan. He dedicated a lot of time and his dialogues became 'the pearls in the necklace' in that film, and later in many of our other films. I knew him since his early days in the film industry and he was truly a good human being, a great actor and an acclaimed writer" Krishnamurthi told a publication.

During the shooting of one TFI film, Aag (1994), in which Sonali Bendre debuted as an actress, Kader Khan inspired the co-female lead, Shilpa Shetty, to learn Urdu to improve her diction and dialogue delivery and even taught her bits of it during takes, producer K. Ramji said.

Starting with his first film as an actor in the late Yash Chopra's directorial debut, the super-hit musical Daag (1973), over the next 40 years he went on to act in over 300 films in memorable roles, and also wrote the story or dialogues for more than 250 films in Hindi and Urdu, starting with Roti(1974).

With his rich experience on stage, Kader Khan effortlessly managed to enact all types of negative-positive character roles, besides as a villain, comedian, and double-roles, though competing with some of the biggest names of his era.

He worked with top actors of the day like Rajesh Khanna, Feroze Khan, Jeetendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Randhir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Govinda, Salman Khan and with the leading directors like T. Rama Rao, Yash Chopra, A. Krishnamurthi, K. Raghavendra Rao, K. Bapaiah, Dasari Narayan Rao and David Dhavan, among many others.

Some of his most memorable films as a comedian-character actor are: Daag, Adalat, Bairaag, Parvarish, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Shalimar, Mr. Natwarlal, Suhaag, Dhan Daulat, Qurbani, Jwalamukhi, Abdullah, Naseeb, Yaarana, Zamaane Ko Dikhana Hai, Satte Pe Satta, Desh Premee, Sanam Teri Kasam, Mehndi Rang Layegi, Himmatwala, Coolie, Ghar Ek Mandir, John Jaani Janardhan, Tawaif, Loha, Jawab Hum Denge, Shahenshah, Pyar Ka Mandir, Khoon Bhari Maang, Baap Numbri, Beta Dus Numbri, Saajan, Bol Radha Bol, Meherbaan, Aankhen, Eena Meena Deeka, Coolie No.1, Saajan Chale Sasural, Judaai, Dulhe Raja, Aunty No.1 and Sooryavansham.

He penned the story-dialogues for top-grossing and acclaimed films like: Jawani Diwani, Benaam, Roti, Amar Akbar Anthony, Parvarish, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Suhaag, Mr. Natwarlal, Yaarana, Lawaaris, Desh Premee, Khuddar, Coolie, Sharaabi, Ganga Jamna Saraswati, Singhasan, Khoon Bhari Maang and Aunty No. 1. He also produced a film, Shama in 1981.

Kader Khan was backbone of my cinema: David Dhawan

The death of one of Hindi mainstream cinema's most prolific and versatile writer Kader Khan has left filmmaker David Dhawan bereft.

"Bhaijaan, that's what I called him, was the backbone of my cinema. After we worked together for the first time in Bol Radha Bol, I couldn't think of directing a film without Bhaijaan. I wanted him to write and act in every film that I made, and I made sure it happened. But he was so busy.

"There was a time when every big commercial film had Bhaijaan's contribution, not just as an actor or writer. He was all there for every film that he did," said Dhawan.

Recalling Kader Khan's pervasive contribution, Dhawan said, "He was not just a writer or actor. He was the backbone of every film. When Bhaijaan was in my film, I felt safe and secure. He was my go-to friend and ally in my projects. I would run to him if there was ever a problem in shooting.

"As a writer, he was next to none. After his health started failing, I had to work with others. But I always had Bhaijaan in my mind. I would tell my writers 'Yeh scene Kader Khan saab ke jaisa chahiye'. He has left a vacuum in my career."

Speaking of Kader Khan's improvisational powers, Dhawan said, "He would rewrite a scene and the dialogue on the spot during shooting. He took every shot to another level. As a writer, he made every hero sound credible and spectacular. Just look at Bhaijaan's contribution to Amitji (Amitabh Bachchan's) on-screen persona.

"In all those Bachchan blockbusters by Manmohan Desai and Prakash Mehra in the 1970s and 1980s, Bhaijaan's dialogues were supreme. He would actually get into character as the hero and show the leading man how to say the dialogues. In Amar Akbar Anthony, Bhaijaan showed Amitji how to speak in that Bombaiyya-Catholic style. The result as always was amazing."

Dhawan was closely associated with Kader Khan not only in a professional capacity, but also personally.

"He was like an elder brother. I could share all my thoughts with him. He was a man of great self respect. He would give himself completely to those who respected him and his work. But would recoil from those who did not give him respect. I was completely in awe of his talent.

"In Bol Radha Bol, he had such a difficult role of a character who suffers from night blindness. The way the role was written and the way Bhaijaan played it... there was a huge difference. He did things on camera that I could never imagine. After that film, he worked his magic with me in Raja Babu, Coolie No. 1, Saajan Chale Sasural. If these films were hits, a large part of the credit goes to Bhaijaan."

Mujhse Shaadi Karogi was the last film they collaborated on.

"His health started failing and he moved to Canada to be with his three sons and daughters-in-law. Bhaijaan and his entire family took Canadian citizenship, so it was only befitting that he be put to rest there."

Dhawan regrets not having the actor-writer around for his films.

"The worst blow to Bhaijaan's health was his loss of speech. The genius scholar who wove magic with words became wordless. I couldn't work with Bhaijaan in that condition. I could deal with him being on a wheelchair. But I couldn't come to terms with Bhaijaan losing his voice.

"Now in his death, our film industry has lost a prominent voice. The movies will never be the same. Yes, I work with other writers. But I only think of Bhaijaan as my writer, collaborator, friend and mentor. He was in a lot of pain in his final years. I would still like to be selfish and want him back.”

Big B leads tributes to 'most compassionate' Kader Khan

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has led tributes to veteran Bollywood actor-director-writer-comedian and a Quran scholar, Kader Khan, who died after a prolonged illness at a hospital in Toronto in Canada.

Ahmed Khan, a close relative, said on Tuesday that he passed away around 4 a.m. (IST). He said the last rites will be held in a Toronto cemetery later in the day.

Among various projects, Kader had contributed to several Amitabh-starring films like Amar Akbar Anthony, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Laawaris andCoolie as a writer.

"Kader Khan passes away. Sad, depressing news. My prayers and condolences. A brilliant stage artiste, most compassionate and accomplished talent on film. A writer of eminence...in most of my very successful films. A delightful company and a mathematician," Amitabh tweeted on Tuesday.

Actor Anupam Kher also hailed Kader Khan as "one of the finest actors of our country". The two had worked together in films like ChaalBaaz,Meherbaan and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

"It was a joy and a learning experience to be on the sets with him. His improvisational skills were phenomenal. His humour was eternal and original. He was a wonderful writer. We will miss him and his brilliance," he tweeted.

Kader Khan's death has left filmmaker Anees Bazmee feeling sad. "Had the privilege to work with him as a writer in Aankhen, Raja Babu, Shola AurShabnam, Bol Radha Bol, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and direct him in my debut film Hulchul. RIP Kader Khan. You shall always be missed," he tweeted.

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar also felt sad to hear the demise of the "versatile writer, actor, comedian Kader Khan. He made us laugh and cry at the same time. He entertained us with his punchful dialogues. God bless his soul. RIP Sir".

Writer-director Milap Zaveri quoted lines from Kader Khan's 1990 film Agneepath and wrote, "Huge regret that I never got to work with you. You were an actor par excellence but an equally brilliant writer. Still quote your lines from the original Agneepath to people. 'Peeche nahi jaane ka. Peeche jaane se guzra hua waqt laut ke nahi aata'."

Actor Manoj Bajpayee wrote on the micro-blogging site, "Rest in peace Kader Khan saheb!"

Actor Arjun Kapoor described Kader Khan as "an actor and a writer who defined a generation".

Kader, 81, is survived by his wife Hajra, son Sarfaraz, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren.

Anupam questions missing 'The Accidental...' trailer on YouTube

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who has impersonated former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in The Accidental Prime Minister, says the trailer of the film is not easily available on YouTube.

"Dear YouTube, I am getting messages and calls that in parts of our country if you type, trailer of The Accidental Prime Minister, it is either not appearing or at 50th position. We were trending at No. 1 yesterday. Please help," Anupam tweeted.

If one searches for the trailer of The Accidental Prime Minister on YouTube, the user ends up getting Anupam's interviews regarding the film. However, if one types The Accidental Prime Minister official trailer, the trailer will emerge right at the top.

Ever since the release of the film's trailer, the project has been dogged by controversies.

Satyajeet Tambe Patil -- President of the Maharashtra State Youth Congress -- sent a letter to the producer of the film demanding a special screening before it is released. He raised objections to "incorrect presentation of the facts" in the film.

Also featuring actors Akshaye Khanna as Baru and Divya Seth Shah as Manmohan Singh's wife Gursharan Kaur, the film is scheduled to release on 11 January.

(Source: IANS)

Govind Namdev celebrated New Year Eve in Shirdi

Veteran actor Govind Namdev celebrated New Year Eve in Shirdi.

He says, "Every year I come here to celebrate new year as I feel connectivity with this place because I'm devoted to Sai Baba. I feel joy and refreshed. And I don't get any better place than Shirdi."

"My new year resolution is to work harder, to work harder, and to work continuously not only in films but also in theatres and writing. I want to work for the welfare of women in Bundelkhand. I have already written a play which has published and also started writing the second one."

"I feel this year is going to be multifarious politically as well as in all aspects. I want to focus and concentrate more on my work. I'm expecting to complete writing plays of mine and get it published; I think it would be one of the biggest accomplishments of mine. I am also excited about my two films coming this month, Rangeela Raja and The Gandhi Murder. Every month I have films to release in box office; I feel it's a great accomplishment for an actor to maintain that consistency,” says Namdev.