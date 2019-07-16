News

Anushka Sharma got married to Virat Kohli at 29 because...

MUMBAI: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are undoubtedly one of the most loved and hottest power couple. Their love for each other, their chemistry, their vacation pictures, everything set major couple goals for their fans.

They have managed to stay in the headlines from the time they started dating each other. From a hush-hush wedding in Tuscany to their romantic escapades as man and wife, this power couple has managed to grab their fans’ attention worldwide.  Recently, Anushka was asked about her relationship with the Indian skipper by a popular film magazine, and her answer will surely melt your heart. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Anushka, who was 29 when she tied the knot with Virat Kolhi, revealed to Filmfare magazine that she married him as she was madly in love. Awww!

That’s super cute! Isn’t it?  

