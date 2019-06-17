Anushka Sharma to play a cop in her next project?

MUMBAI: Here’s some good news for the fans and admirers of Anushka Sharma! The Bollywood diva, who was last seen in Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, might play a police officer in her next film.

If a DNA report is to be believed the actress is keen on playing a police officer in her next film. A source was quoted saying, “Anushka is constantly looking for quality scripts and it seems like she has found a brilliant one that will see her play the role of a woman police officer." Apparently, she has also taken a real liking towards the project and wants to do it with perfection.

The source added saying how Anushka has always backed projects that are strong on content and this story has just blown her away. “It’s a challenging role and will require her to undergo intense prep before she begins filming. The way she works, she will be devoting a lot of time getting into the skin of her character,” said the source to the daily.

Even though Anushka is yet to make an official confirmation, we are super excited to see her as a police officer. What about you? Hit the comment section below.