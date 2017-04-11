Anushka's banner, KriArj Entertainment to co-produce love story

Actress Anushka Sharma's home banner Clean Slate Films has associated with KriArj Entertainment for a yet untitled love story to be shot in Kolkata and Mumbai.

Anushka and her brother Karnesh's last production "NH10" and the very recent "Phillauri" have received critical acclaim for showing stories that stand apart.

"At Clean Slate, our endeavour is to tell stories that are not only meaningful and different, but also push the boundaries. This film, a new journey, is yet another step in that direction," Anushka said in a statement.

On the other hand, after the success of Akshay Kumar starrer "Rustom", a role for which the actor also received the Best Actor National Film Award, KriArj Entertainment's next is again with him -- "Toilet Ek Prem Katha".

Taking a step forward, they will also partner on multiple films with Clean Slate Films and the love story will be the first in that slate of films. Also, KriArj is collaborating with Kyta Productions for this venture.

Arjun N. Kapoor, co-founder of KriArj Entertainment, said: "Anushka is not only a powerhouse performer but also a very sensible producer. The passion, which she and Karnesh bring into their films, is something that we too identify with at KriArj."

"We are certain that our partnership will create content that will further the reputation of our young companies and stand out from the crowd"

KriArj Entertainment will collaborate with Kyta Productions on multiple ventures and the association of these two companies will kick start with this joint production with Clean Slate Films.

Zee Music has come on board as the music partner on this film.

