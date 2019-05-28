News

Aparshakti thanks Tahira for 'Kudiye Ni'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 May 2019 02:45 PM

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor-turned-singer Aparshakti Khurana, who is making his debut as a singer-composer with "Kudiye Ni", has thanked his sister-in-law Tahira Kashyap for directing the music video.

This is for the first time Tahira and Aparshakti collaborated together for the music video, which also features Sargun Mehta.

"Of course this would not have been possible without Bhushan Sir's support and a few more lovely people that made this happen, and I want to take this opportunity to thank them for their efforts. I want to thank my wonderful sister-in-law Tahira Kashyap for directing this video," the "Dangal" actor said.

The "Stree" actor also thanked John Edward Eduri and Aditya Dev for "giving me a few days from their lives and arranging/programming music for me".

The song is produced by T-Series and will release on May 31.

(Source: IANS) 

