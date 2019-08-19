Arbaaz Khan's girlfriend Giorgia Andriani to make her debut with THIS film

MUMBAI: Arbaaz Khan's girlfriend Giorgia Andriani is making her film debut with Sridevi Bungalow which features Priya Varrier in the lead role.



Sridevi Bungalow will also feature Arbaaz in a guest appearance. He will be playing the part of a Bollywood actor. Giorgia is excited to be a part of the project. She told PTI, "I am very excited to be part of Sridevi Bungalow and I am really looking forward to starting the shoot.”



Giorgia will also be seen in a Tamil web series Karoline Kamakshi.



Arbaaz was earlier married to Malaika Arora but the duo announced their separation in 2016 and got officially divorced in 2017.