Arbaaz Khan's girlfriend Giorgia Andriani to make her debut with THIS film

19 Aug 2019 06:05 PM

MUMBAI: Arbaaz Khan's girlfriend Giorgia Andriani is making her film debut with Sridevi Bungalow which features Priya Varrier in the lead role. 

Sridevi Bungalow will also feature Arbaaz in a guest appearance. He will be playing the part of a Bollywood actor. Giorgia is excited to be a part of the project. She told PTI, "I am very excited to be part of Sridevi Bungalow and I am really looking forward to starting the shoot.” 

Giorgia will also be seen in a Tamil web series Karoline Kamakshi. 

Arbaaz was earlier married to Malaika Arora but the duo announced their separation in 2016 and got officially divorced in 2017. 

past seven days