News

Arijit croons for Himesh's 'Happy Hardy and Heer'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Jul 2019 08:21 PM

MUMBAI: Singer Arijit Singh has lent his voice to a song titled "Heeriye" in singer-actor Himesh Reshammiya's upcoming film "Happy Hardy and Heer".

Penned by Vishal Mishra, "Heeriye" was launched on the occassion of Himesh's birthday on Tuesday.

On his collaboration with Arijit, the "Tera suroor" hitmaker said: "Having worked with Arijit in the past, I was very keen on waiting for the right opportunity to work with him again. While composing 'Heeriye' I had a vivid picture in my mind of how the song would sound in his voice.

"He is a powerhouse of talent and has done complete justice to the song. I can't wait for the audience to hear the track, and I hope it resonates with people just the way it did with me."

Arijit and Himesh had previously worked together on songs like "Baaton ko teri" and "Tera fitoor".

"Heeriye" was shot in Scotland. The track's video features Himesh and actress Sonia Mann.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Happy Hardy and Heer, Himesh Reshammiya, Heeriye, Baaton ko teri, Tera fitoor, Sonia Mann,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
23 Jul 2019 07:24 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Pancham plans a surprise for Elaichi
Pancham plans a surprise for Elaichi | watch it
more videos Click Here

Slideshow

ZEE5 launches REJCTX

ZEE5 launches REJCTX
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez
Mrunal Jain
Mrunal Jain
Hussain Kuwajerwala
Hussain Kuwajerwala
Charlie Chaplin
Charlie Chaplin
Naura
Naura
Tanuj Virwani
Tanuj Virwani
Kartik Bhavishya
Kartik Bhavishya
Salman Khan
Salman Khan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Anubhav Shrivastava
Anubhav Shrivastava

past seven days