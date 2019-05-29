News

Arjun Kapoor gives a dignified reply; troll apologises

MUMBAI: In the age of digital media, it’s tough to ignore the social media platforms completely. Also, it’s the digital world through which celebrities connect with their fans and audience. However, it has advantages as well as disadvantages. Sometimes the celebs are being showered with compliments, while on some other occasions, they get trolled. The latest actor to get trolled is Arjun Kapoor.  

The actor got trolled by a social media user named Kusum for hating his father Boney Kapoor’s second wife and late actress, Sridevi but dating Malaika Arora. The user wrote, "You hate ur father's second wife bcoz your father left your mother, and now u r dating a woman who is 11 years elder to you and has a teenage son. Why double standards @arjunk26 ???" Arjun did not keep mum and gave a befitting reply. He said that if he hated them, he would have never stood by Janhvi, Khushi and his dad when the actress passed away.

Later, the user offered a public apology by writing, “I apologise if I have hurt anyone's sentiments. I meant to do no harm. Extremely sorry to all @arjunk26  Fans.... Please Forgive me. It was just my opinion. Have nothing against @arjunk26 Sir or #MalaikaArora  Ma'am. . SORRY SIR @arjunk26.”

After the user apologised, Varun Dhawan too came out in support of his friend, Arjun. He wrote, “Im glad u apologised kusum its okay arjun is not upset lets just all live our own lives ak has a big heart like I always say I don’t want any of my fans to talk bad about any actors #keepiteasy”

Arjun also gave an advice to the user. He wrote, “I don’t hate anyone Kusum. We kept a dignified distance, If I did I wouldn’t have been there for my dad Janhvi & Khushi at a sensitive time...it’s easy to type & judge, think a little. Your @Varun_dvn s fan so I feel I should tell u don’t spread negativity with his face on ur DP.”

past seven days