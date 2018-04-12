Home > Movie News > Movie News
Arjun Kapoor speaks up for Janhvi Kapoor

12 Apr 2018 07:07 PM

Mumbai: Actor Arjun Kapoor came to his half-sister Jahnvi Kapoor's defence when an online portal splashed her unflattering photographs in an offensive way. He says it's a shame to see how the country looks at young women.

Arjun on Thursday retweeted a news portal's post about Janhvi sporting a "sexy dress" as she reached Arjun's home. She was seen sporting a white cotton dress with a low back.

The actor tweeted: "You know what, f**k you man, f**k you as a website for highlighting or bringing it to anyone's attention and it is shameful that your eye would go searching for something like this. Shame on you... This is how our country looks at young women. Yet another shining example. Ashamed by this."

The news portal later withdrew the post.

This is not the first time Arjun has come out in support of Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, daughters of his father Boney Kapoor and the late Sridevi.

What do you think about Arjun Kapoor?

Arjun, son of Boney and his first wife Mona Shourie, has stood as a support system for the two sisters since Sridevi's death. He also remained by his father's side during the emotional phase.

(Source: IANS)

