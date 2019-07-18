News

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades blessed with a baby boy

18 Jul 2019 05:00 PM

MUMBAI: Arjun Rampal and girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades are on cloud nine! The couple has been blessed with a little bundle of joy.

The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy today at Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai. As per reports from the hospital staff, she opted for a Cesarean delivery.  

Gabriella was hospitalised today morning. Her parents have flown down from South Africa to be by their daughter’s side during this precious moment. While Gabriella had her parents, Arjun was spotted with his daughters Mahikaa and Myra at the hospital just before the news broke.

JP Dutta's daughter Nidhi Dutta took to social media and announced the good news. She posted a picture and captioned it as, “Congratulations @rampalarjun on the arrival of your bundle of joy! God bless!" Take a look below.

Arjun was previously married to Mehr Jesia. They parted ways in 2018. Arjun and Gabriella confirmed their relationship early this year.

