News

Arjun & Sanjay on Ashutosh Gowariker’s battlefield

By TellychakkarTeam
25 Jan 2018 01:20 PM
Mumbai 25 January 2018: The actors are teaming up for the first time for the filmmaker’s next, a war historical that is set to roll later this year.

Two years after the Hrithik Roshan-starrer Mohenjo Daro, filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker is returning to the marquee with another war historical. Set between the 16th and 18th centuries, the film focuses on three extensive real-life battles. It features Arjun Kapoor as the leading man and a Maratha warrior. His love interest in the film has not been locked yet but Sanjay Dutt will be a crucial part of the film in a significant role.

“Last week, Sanjay and Arjun had a long meeting with Ashutosh at his Khar office and the trio locked the details of the project. The script is in its final stages of fine-tuning and recce has been underway for the last few months,” a source close to the development told, adding that while Arjun was locked recently, the writer-director had wanted to work with Sanjay since a long time and had shared last year that he was writing a role keeping the 58-year-old actor in mind.

Incidentally, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara, who has been shooting for her Bollywood debut, the Abhishek Kapoor-directed Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, was also spotted at Ashutosh’s office last week. Reportedly, Ashutosh also dropped by the Kedarnath set in Mumbai to catch a few rushes of the film. This has led to speculations that the 24-year-old actress is in the running for the female lead opposite Arjun in the yet-untitled project.

Here's wishing the trio all the luck for their upcoming venture!

