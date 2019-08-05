Armaan Tahil, Jaya Pradha, and Amar Singh in Badhai Ho, Beti Hui Hai

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an interesting update from the entertainment industry.



Actor Armann Tahil, popular Bollywood veteran Jaya Pradha, and politician Amar Singh will be seen in an upcoming movie titled Badhai Ho, Beti Hui Hai.



A little birdie from the set revealed that Jaya Pradha and Amar Singh will play politicians in the movie, whereas Armann will play the negative character of a person aspiring to make it big in politics.



A source added, 'The movie will also have a social message and will help in changing the mindsets of the people who are not happy about a girl child’s birth. The project aspires to break gender stereotypes.'



He added, 'One of the major highpoints of the project is that actor Armann Tahil will be seen in a double role and will also be seen dressed as a woman for a sequence.'



We couldn’t connect with the actors for a comment.



Well, we welcome the film because even today, there are many sections of our society where the girl child is treated as a burden. Several privileges are given to boys, but girls are often restricted to the house. Shockingly, cases of female infanticide are still reported across India.



Stay tuned to this space for more updates.