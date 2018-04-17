Arunoday Singh set to make his singing debut!

Mumbai: It’s been so far actresses from Bollywood who have gone behind the scenes and microphones to enchant their fans with their incredible vocal skills. An array of actresses from Alia Bhatt to Sonakshi Sinha to Priyanka Chopra have all shown their singing abilities. However it’s actors who at best have been seen rapping their verses in special numbers, until now Barring exceptions of Farhan, Big B, Salman and a few others.



The Blackmail actor, Arunoday Singh who currently basking in the rave reviews of his comedic debut will soon make his singing debut. And a debut like no other. A keen theatre actor, Arunoday is playing one of the lead parts in Sound of Music, a musical production having it’s shows in Mumbai. The show produced by ace theatre name, Raell Padamsee is going in for its second run from this Friday onwards at the Royal Opera House in Mumbai.

The actor is blessed with great vocal skills and was donned with role given his talent he possesses. He’s been training to further his skills for live singing under the assistance and tutoring of Marianne. The actor plays the lead role of Captain Von Trapp opposite Meher Mistry who essays the female lead. Speaking about his debut as a singer, Arunoday said, “I am training with Marianne. She gets my voice where it needs to be. I think I manage the modulations quite well. Although when I started I sounded like gravel being crushed for live singing”.