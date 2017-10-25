This month is a special one for Bollywood.

Just yesterday, it was announced that Esha Deol gave birth to a baby girl on 20 October. Her daughter has been named Radhya Takhtani and the cute pictures of Esha and hubby Bharat Takhtani were released as well.

And now, we have news about another beautiful Bollywood actress who turned mommy. The DhinkaChika girl, Asin gave birth to a baby girl earlier today.

Both, Asin and her husband Rahul Sharma released a statement on social media sometime ago which read, “we are ecstatic to announce the arrival of our angelic baby girl earlier today. The last 9 months have been most special and exciting for the both of us and we would like to thank all our well-wishers and everyone who has been part of our journey for all their love and support.”

It was only last year in the month of January that Asin got hitched to Rahul Sharma, who is the co-founder of Micromax.

The fun thing about it all is, Asin's co-star Akshay Kumar introduced Rahul to Asin during the promotions of Housefull 2 in 2012.

Another very surprising aspect of it all is that no one was aware of Asin's pregnancy.

Asin very cleverly managed to hide the secret from the prying eyes of the media. She managed to steer clear of the paparazzi by not doing films or making enough public appearances. Her last film was in 2015, All Is Well, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor, and directed by Umesh Shukla.

Interestingly, Asin’s baby is born just two days before her 31 birthday.