Actress Athiya Shetty has thanked superstar Salman Khan for her innings in Bollywood as her debut film "Hero" clocked two years of its release on Tuesday.

Athiya tweeted: "Two years ago... When it all began. Grateful, thankful and blessed. Thank you for the faith and belief Salman Khan sir. Two years of 'Hero'."

"Hero", a remake of Subhash Ghai's directed 1983 film of the same name, which starred Jackie Shroff. The film launched Sooraj Pancholi and Athiya, son of actor Aditya Pancholi and daughter of actor Sunil Shetty respectively in lead roles.

(Source: IANS)