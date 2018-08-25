Avinash Tiwary did not shave for six months for 'Laila Majnu'

MUMBAI: Avinash Tiwary apparently did not shave for six months straight to get the desired look for his upcoming film 'Laila Majnu'.

The trailer of the movie that just dropped a few days ago has received appreciative reviews, but what has stunned the audience is the transformation of the lead actor, from becoming Kaes to Majnu.

Imtiaz Ali, who has penned the story, and director Sajid Ali wanted the raw, unkept, wild look of Majnu. Debutant Avinash Tiwary apparently did not shave for six months straight to get the desired look. There was no grooming whatsoever for almost half a year to get that feel of wilderness and to look like Majnu.

The physical transformation for Avinash was very challenging as he had to shed 10-12 kilos in just a span of 17 days. In fact, the first day a very drastically different Avinash walked into the set and largely went unnoticed.

Ahead of getting into just the look of Majnu, Avinash had to feel the craziness, pain and madness of Majnu so he completely isolated himself with no phone access and even camped in the woods for a few days while the crew lived in the hotel. He had to be void from all the social attachments and abandon the world so that he could create his own world, where only Laila existed.

Since no one has depicted a character like this on screen, a lot of imagination and improvisation was needed and his preparation included extensive round of discussions with Imtiaz Ali and Sajid Ali, workshops with choreographer Ashley Lobo to look like, feel like and finally become a Majnu!

Imtiaz Ali says, “Majnu means pyaar mein paagal. Majnu’s intensity, his passion will draw you to him and is the most significant part of the film. Avinash took up this crazy challenge to play this role, and has imbibed the character so well. I was stunned to see his transition and dedication through."