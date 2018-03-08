Ayushmann turns Haryanvi in Badhaai Ho

Mumbai: One of the most versatile actors of our time, Ayushmann Khurrana will now be seen speaking in Haryanvi for the first time in his forthcoming quirky romance 'Badhaai Ho!'

Ayushmann has mastered the art of playing a typical Indian man from different regions. The young entertaining actor, who made a stellar debut with his performance in Vicky Donor where he played a Dilliwalla, has since then gone on to play a Bengali in 'Meri Pyaari Bindu,' a youth from Haridwar in 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' and a Bareilly boy effortlessly.

In 'Badhaai Ho,' Ayushmann will speak in three dialects - Haryanvi, Hindi and even dabble with the typical Hindi spoken in Meerut, UP.

Ayushmann shared, “As an artist, I love to play roles that challenge me, excite me and helps me push the envelop. Trying to imbibe and speak and emulate the local lingo, diction and nuances that people have from different parts of India is a necessity for the kind of roles I like to essay. Today’s audience love real characters and want to see actors become the characters they have to portray. For me, if I convince people to forget that they are seeing Ayushmann on screen and believe in the character I’m playing, that is my biggest prize.”

He further added, “In Badhaai Ho, I will need to speak in Haryanvi and also get a classic Meerut, Western Uttar Pradesh accent. There’s actually three different dialects that I have to speak in. I am looking forward to doing this and surprise the audience.”

Badhaai Ho is a coming-of-age story of a family as it grapples with some unexpected news. The film follows the impact of the news on the family and how the members deal with it in their own way. Produced By Junglee Pictures and Chrome Pictures; directed by Amit Sharma, the films stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra in the lead role.

(Photo courtesy : Abheet Gidwani)