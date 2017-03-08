B-Town celebrates women power

On the occasion of the International Womens Day on Wednesday, popular Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra have come forward to celebrate the power of women and thank them for their various roles in life.



Here's what some of the celebs tweeted on International Women's Day:



Amitabh Bachchan: On International Women's Day… Without ‘her' even "hero' is ‘0'.



Priyanka Chopra: This Women's Day, let's celebrate every woman, every girl.



Anil Kapoor: Happy Women's Day Sunita Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor. Thank you for everything you do and everything that you are!



Deepika Padukone: Celebrating International Women's Day with the women who work tirelessly to bring mental health care to communities in rural Karnataka. Pictured here are ‘Asha Workers'. Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) is community health workers instituted by the government of India's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) as part of the National Rural Health Mission (NRHM).



Ajay Devgn: Let's celebrate everyday as Women's Day, so we never need only one day!



Hema Malini: Wishing everyone here a wonderful Women's Day where all your wishes and aspirations are fulfilled.



Anushka Sharma: On this Women's Day, I'd like to urge all women to respect and love each other. Strong women pull each other up. You know the struggle, you face the struggle so make this easier for someone else as much as you can.



Madhuri Dixit-Nene: Mothers, daughters, wives. All these inspire us in life. For all that you have done against all odds, thank you. Happy Women's Day!



Subhash Ghai: My genuine salute to the woman who remains a mother in all forms and times. Happy virtuous Women's Day.



Anupam Kher: God gave women the power to give birth to another life. He knew they are special. If men acknowledge that, we will celebrate Women's Day everyday.



Mallika Sherawat: There's no limit to what we, as women can accomplish - Michelle Obama. Happy Women's Day.



Sunny Leone: Weird… I thought everyday was Women's Day. Happy Women's ‘Every'day.



Nandita Das: Happy Women's Day!



Sushmita Sen: Happy Women's Day beautiful people. Thank you for all your wishes. My respect to all the men who celebrate being a part of women. Love you guys.



Sonakshi Sinha: We can do it all and so much more! A very happy Women's Day.



Shilpa Shetty Kundra: It's break time for me on Women's Day. Here's my super special chef and husband Raj Kundra making the perfect eggs.



Prakash Jha: Future of our planet and its civilisation! Happy to live in 'lady oriented' world! Love and respect. Women's Day.



R. Madhavan: Wishing all mothers, daughters, wives, sisters, aunts, nieces, cousins, grand moms, grand daughters, sister-in-laws, mother-in-laws Happy Women's Day.

(Source: IANS)