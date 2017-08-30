As filmmaker Milan Luthria’s star studded Baadshaho is coming near to its releasing day, the entire team is leaving no stone unturned to promote their upcoming action thriller. Well, for the same, the actor known for his intense moves, Ajay Devgn alongwith the star cast, Emraan Hashmi and the leading ladies of the movie Ileana D’Cruz & Esha Gupta, were in the nation’s capital to promote their film.

Not only the cast but the director Milan Luthria and producer Bhushan Kumar were also present for the same. While interacting with media peeps at a press conference held in Hotel Le Meridien, New Delhi, the whole team seemed super excited and confident for Baadshaho, and they shared several experiences and uniqueness of the movie.

While asking Ajay about the movie and his experience with the director as well friend Milan, he stated, “Baadshaho is a unique concept, this movie does not carry any message but it highlights the equality of the sexes.” About Milan he said, “Me and Milan are friends since ages. We spent great times together so it was easy to share a comfort bond personally and professionally. We together discussed the script and started working on it.”

Milan Luthria on the question of period films, stated, “I really tried not to attempt a period film again, but somehow this story came in my mind, and we followed the path to carry forward the concept. We shot this movie in Rajasthan, every location was fresh. It will be a visual change for viewers.”

On the other hand Emraan on being asked about the movie and his career growth said, “Baadshaho is a kind of movie that I would love to do again. I really appreciate such concept. It is a big budget movie, if I ever get a chance to do it, I will definitely go for it."

Whereas, Ileana and Esha expressed similar thoughts about the experience of the movie. “I learnt a lot from Ajay and Emraan, the atmosphere on set was too calm, it was a great experience”, said Esha. “I agree with Esha, the entire team learned a lot and enjoyed working in such a peaceful experience,” added Ileana

Well, Baadshaho is an upcoming Indian period heist action thriller film, set against the backdrop of Emergency (1975-1977), when there was political unrest in the entire country. The film narrates a fictional story of six people who try to bring a change in their destiny by pulling of a heist.

Baadshaho also stars Vidyut Jammwal and Sanjay Mishra in pivotal roles. Written by Rajat Arora, featured by T-series and Vertex Motion Pictures, the film is slated to release on 1 September 2017.