Hot Downloads

Shakti Mohan
Shakti Mohan
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Chhavi Mittal
Chhavi Mittal
Saumya Seth
Saumya Seth
Shalini Sharma
Shalini Sharma
Rajshree Thakur
Rajshree Thakur
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet Choudhary
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Anshul Singh
Anshul Singh
Shashank Vyas
Shashank Vyas

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

Recent Video
27 Apr 2017 07:33 PM | TellychakkarTeam
TV actors in their DISGUISE look!
TV actors in their DISGUISE look! | watch it
more videos Click Here

Slideshow

Celebs at Priyanka Chopra's Party!

Celebs at Priyanka Chopra's party
more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who looks best with Shaheer Sheikh?

Who looks best with Shaheer Sheikh?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

'Baahubali' team cancels premiere after Vinod Khanna's demise

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Apr 2017 02:59 PM
27 Apr 2017 02:59 PM | TellychakkarTeam

The team of film "Baahubali 2: The Conclusion", has canceled the films premiere which was to take place on Thursday, as a mark of respect for veteran Bollywood actor-politician, who died on Thursday. He was 70.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of our beloved, the legendary Vinod Khanna. The demise has come as a huge shock to all of us. As a mark of respect for our dearly departed, the premiere event of 'Baahubali : The Conclusion' is now cancelled. Love and remembrance, Karan Johar, SS Rajamouli and the entire team of Baahubali," read a statement released on behalf of filmmakers Karan Johar, S S Rajamouli and the other team members.

Karan is presenting the Hindi version of the film.

Karan also took to Twitter to announce the news.

"As a mark of respect to our beloved Vinod Khanna the entire team of Baahubali has decided to cancel the premiere tonight," he posted.

The Prabhas and Rana Daggubati starrer film is releasing on Friday.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Baahubali, Vinod Khanna, cancels premiere, Karan Johar, SS Rajamouli,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top