Actor Barun Sobti of "Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon" fame turned into a chef for his "Tu Hai Mera Sunday" co-stars here.

The forthcoming film's cast including Barun, Shahana Goswami, Avinash Tiwary, Nakul Bhalla and Jay Upadhyay got together along with their director Milind Dhaimade on Sunday here.

Barun and Shahana made several dishes for the cast. Avinash became a bartender and stirred up some cocktails.

"Sunday is a perfect day to spend with friends doing something fun or being lazy. I don't usually cook, but this was a fun experience to turn chef for my cast with Shahana," Barun said in a statement.

The film's story is set here and tells the tale of five friends.

(Source: IANS)