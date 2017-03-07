'Begum Jaan': Vidya looks fierce, intimidating

A hookah and rifle in tow, actress Vidya Balan is intimidating as a brothel owner in the first look of National Award winner Srijit Mukherji's "Begum Jaan".



Unveiling the first look, Vidya, a National Award winner, tweeted: "Aa rahi hoon main! #BegumJaanFirstLook."



Set against the backdrop of Partition, the high-voltage drama, a Hindi adaptation of Mukherji's stellar Bengali offering "Rajkahini", is a story of survivors who defy nations to save their homes.



'When Freedom fought Independence' is the tagline of the movie and a brazen-faced Vidya reinforces the essence of her character -- "My Body, My House, My Country and My Rules" -- in the maiden poster.



The film also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Ila Arun, Gauahar Khan, Pallavi Sharda, Rajit Kapoor, Ashish Vidyarthi, Vivek Mushran, Chunky Pandey, Poonam Singh Rajput, Ridheema Tiwari, Flora Saini, Priyanka Setia, Mishti Chakraborty, Sumit Nijhawan, Pitobash and Rajesh Sharma in pivotal roles.



It is slated to release on April 14.

(Source: IANS)