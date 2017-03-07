Hot Downloads

Ruslaan Mumtaz
Ruslaan Mumtaz
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Rakhi Sawant
Rakhi Sawant
Tanaaz Currim
Tanaaz Currim
Akshay Sethi
Akshay Sethi
Shalini Sahuta
Shalini Sahuta
Tanuj Virwani
Tanuj Virwani
Barun Sobti
Barun Sobti
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Kapil Sharma
Kapil Sharma

pic of the day
Main Nagin Tu Sapera...!

Main Nagin Tu Sapera...!

more pics Click Here

Recent Video
06 Mar 2017 07:22 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Kartik-Naira (Kaira) varmaala sequence
Kartik-Naira (Kaira) varmaala sequence | watch it
more videos Click Here

poll

Which TV couple looks BEST in wedding attire?

Which TV couple looks BEST in wedding attire?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

'Begum Jaan': Vidya looks fierce, intimidating

By TellychakkarTeam
07 Mar 2017 02:02 PM
07 Mar 2017 02:02 PM | TellychakkarTeam

A hookah and rifle in tow, actress Vidya Balan is intimidating as a brothel owner in the first look of National Award winner Srijit Mukherji's "Begum Jaan".

Unveiling the first look, Vidya, a National Award winner, tweeted: "Aa rahi hoon main! #BegumJaanFirstLook."

Set against the backdrop of Partition, the high-voltage drama, a Hindi adaptation of Mukherji's stellar Bengali offering "Rajkahini", is a story of survivors who defy nations to save their homes.

'When Freedom fought Independence' is the tagline of the movie and a brazen-faced Vidya reinforces the essence of her character -- "My Body, My House, My Country and My Rules" -- in the maiden poster.

The film also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Ila Arun, Gauahar Khan, Pallavi Sharda, Rajit Kapoor, Ashish Vidyarthi, Vivek Mushran, Chunky Pandey, Poonam Singh Rajput, Ridheema Tiwari, Flora Saini, Priyanka Setia, Mishti Chakraborty, Sumit Nijhawan, Pitobash and Rajesh Sharma in pivotal roles.

It is slated to release on April 14.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Begum Jaan, Bollywood movie, Vidya Balan, first look, Srijit Mukherji,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top