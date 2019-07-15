'Bekhayali' fever grips Ayushmann Khurrana

MUMBAI: Actor Shahid Kapoor's "Kabir Singh" might have opened to mixed reviews but the film is ruling the box office. Not only for its storyline, the film became widely talked about for its songs too, especially "Bekhayali".



Sung by Sachet Tandon, "Bekhayali" became a rage soon after its launch a while back, and has been covered by many fans. And now it seems actor-singer Ayushmann Khurrana too is not far behind.



Taking to his Instagram stories, Ayushamann posted a video in which he is seen crooning "Bekhayali" while working out.



"When singing your favourite line becomes more important than the set," he captioned the video.

Source: IANS