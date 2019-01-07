Ben Whishaw would like to see more gay actors playing straight role, Michael Douglas dedicates Golden Globe win to father, Tom Jones says he blames himself for his wife's death, and other Hollywood Updates

MUMBAI: Here we bring exciting updates from Hollywood industry to keep you amused.



Golden Globes 2019: Regina King vows to produce gender neutral projects



Actress Regina King accepted the Golden Globe for her performance in If Beale Street Could Talk with a promise to produce projects with 50 per cent women.



"So often, everyone out there that hears us on a red carpet and they say celebrities are using the time to talk about ourselves when we are on our soap box and using a moment to talk about the systemic things that are going on in life, time's up times two," King said as she got on the stage to pick the trophy in Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role category in the gala here on Sunday.



"The reason why we do this is because we understand that our microphones are big and we're speaking for everyone.



"I am going to use my platform to say right now that in the next two years, everything that I produce and I am making a vow and it's going to be tough to make sure that everything that I produce, that it's 50 percent women," she added.



Her promise comes a year after more than 1,000 women in the entertainment industry to initiate Time's Up movement to combat sexual misconduct and increase pay equity across industries.



The ceremonial music began to play her off at one point, but as King continued to deliver her speech, the music was cut off and she was able to finish.



"I just challenge anyone out there who is in a position of power, not just in our industry, in all industries, I challenge you to challenge yourselves and stand with us in solidarity and do the same," King concluded.



She won for her role as Sharon Rivers in Barry Jenkins' project. She is seen in a role of a mother advocating for her daughter's husband who is in prison for a crime he didn't commit.



King also expressed her fondness for Jenkins while accepting the award.



"I love you with all my heart. Thank you for your empathy. Thank you for telling stories so rich and thank you for giving us a film that my son said to me when he saw it, that it was the first time he really saw himself. Thank you so much for that."



Jeff Bridges gets Cecil D' Mille Award, says we can make a difference



Actor Jeff Bridges, whose showbiz career spans six decades, was feted with the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 76th Golden Globes here. He expressed gratitude and said artistes can create a difference.



Bridges, known for legendary films like The Big Lebowski, Crazy Heart, True Grit and The Fabulous Baker Boys, was endearingly welcomed on the stage by Chris Pine, who called the 69-year-old a "truly a kind and wonderful gentleman".



The awardee delivered a speech -- which netizens labelled as "rambling" -- as he accepted the honour here on Sunday.



He thanked his family, his team, past collaborators, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and the famous engineer and architect Buckminster Fuller.



Citing a reference of Fuller's use of trim tabs, Bridges used the devices as a metaphor for how all of humanity is connected.



"I think of myself as a trim tab and all of us are trim tabs... Man, we're alive. We can make a difference! We can turn this ship in the way we wanna go, man. Towards love, to creating a healthy planet for all of us," said Bridges.



The Cecil B. DeMille Award is given annually to a talented individual who has made a lasting impact on the world of entertainment.



Honorees over the decades include George Clooney, Robert De Niro, Audrey Hepburn, Harrison Ford, Jodie Foster, Sophia Loren, Sidney Poitier, Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, Meryl Streep, Barbra Streisand, Denzel Washington, Robin Williams, Oprah Winfrey and many more.



Alfonso Cuaron's 'Roma' wins 2 Golden Globes



Alfonso Cuaron's black-and-white Mexico-set period drama Roma not just made it as the Best Foreign Language Film Award, but also won the Best Director - Motion Picture honour at the 76th Golden Globe Awards here.



At the ceremony here on Sunday, Cuaron received a rousing applause for the honours, and he thanked his film's producers as well as Netflix for "bringing this very unlikely film into the mainstream awareness".



"I feel a little bit like cheating accepting this award because most of what I was doing was just to witness and enjoy these actors who just exist on the screen," he said, lauding his two leads Yalitza Aparicio and Marina de Tavira.



The film is a personal story and takes a leaf out of Cuaron's own youth in 1970s' Mexico, where he grew up among strong women -- not just his mother, but also a nanny named Libo.



"Another part of me is telling me that in reality, this film was directed by Libo, by my mother and my family, and maybe even more importantly, by this place, this very complex land, that shaped and created me," said Cuaron, saluting his home country of Mexico.



He said the nation introduced him to "the amazing colours that made me who I am."



Earlier, while receiving the Best Foreign Language Film honour, for which he beat Lebanon's Capernaum, Belgium's Girl, Germany's Never Look Away and Japan's Shoplifters, Cuaron spoke of how cinema is crossing over.



"As we cross these bridges, these new experiences, new shapes and faces, we begin to realise that while they may be strange, they are not unfamiliar. We begin to understand exactly how much we have in common," Cuaron added.



For the Best Director honour, Cuaron pipped nominees Bradley Cooper for A Star Is Born, Peter Farrelly for Green Book, Spike Lee for BlacKkKlansman and Adam McKay for Vice.



Roma was ineligible for a Best Picture nod because the category is reserved "exclusively for English-language motion pictures", according to media reports.



I'd like to see more gay actors playing straight role: Ben Whishaw



Actor Ben Whishaw won the Golden Globe Award for his role in A Very English Scandal, and dedicated the trophy to a "true queer hero and icon" Norman Scott.



He won in the Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV movie category.



"I had such a wonderful time making this, I want to thank (director) Stephen Frears. I want to thank the BBC for continuing to make idiosyncratic and powerful work and for employing me again and again," Whishaw said while accepting the award.



"I have to thank Hugh Grant above all for such an exquisite performance. It was amazing to watch you do that."



He went on to dedicate the award to the man he portrayed in the series -- Norman Scott, a former stable hand and model who claimed to have had an affair with British politician Jeremy Thorpe.



"There's one person I want to really, really dedicate this award to, and it's the man who I had the privilege to portray in the show, Norman Scott, who took on the establishment with a courage and a defiance that I find completely inspiring. He's a true queer hero and icon and Norman this is for you," he added.



He was in competition with Alan Arkin for The Kominsky Method, Kieran Culkin for Succession, Edgar Ramirez for The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story and Henry Winkler for Barry.



According to media reports, Whishaw used his win to advocate for more diverse casting in Hollywood.



"I'd like to see more gay actors playing straight roles. That would be my ideal. That's where we should be aiming," he said backstage.



Actress Patricia Arquette took home the Golden Globe in Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie category for Escape at Dannemora. She was in contention with Amy Adams (Sharp Objects), Connie Britton (Dirty John), Laura Dern (The Tale) and Regina King (Seven Seconds).



During her acceptance speech, Arquette thanked the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for "championing filmmakers from all over the world and championing our work".



"No matter what language you speak, you need no translation for what we do," she added.



Ryan Seacrest slammed for flaunting Time's Up bracelet at Golden Globes



Even as a slew of celebrities at the red carpet of the 76th Golden Globe Awards ceremony flaunted new 'Time's Up x2' wristbands and ribbons, anchor-producer Ryan Seacrest drew criticism for it.



Hollywood's leading women and men stepped out on the red carpet with a show of support for the Time's Up movement at the 76th Golden Globe Awards.



Seacrest wearing the Time's Up wristband became a talking point as he was accused of harassment during the #MeToo movement -- a claim he has denied and a third-party investigator found to be unsubstantiated as well, reported The Hollywood Reporter.



A stylist of an A-list celebrity said the latest Time's Up x2 accessories landed without advance notice on Friday, when agencies suddenly distributed them.



HFPA President Meher Tatna, Good Place actress D'Arcy Carden and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actress Marin Hinkle were also spotted wearing the ribbons and wristbands.



The Time's Up x2 accessories are a follow-up to the popular Time's Up pins created by costume designer and stylist Arianne Phillips for the 2018 Golden Globes to support the sexual harassment prevention initiative, launched by Shonda Rhimes, Reese Witherspoon, Emma Stone and other Hollywood women the same week as last year's ceremony.



Since then, stars and members of the entertainment industry have made it a trend to add pins to their dresses and lapels in support of an array of causes.



The actress also thanked her fellow nominees, who she is "inspired by all the time".



In the series, Arquette plays former prison employee Tilly Mitchell and undergoes a transformation process for the role, including wearing fake teeth.



"How many fucked-up teeth do you need?" Arquette quipped on stage.



But Arquette apologised backstage for using the F-word. "It was an unplanned F-bomb. I am very sorry. This is a very elegant occasion," the actress said.



Richard Madden picks first Golden Globe for 'Bodyguard'



Actor Richard Madden took home his first Golden Globe trophy for Netflix's hit show Bodyguard.



He beat Jason Bateman (Ozark), Stephan James (Homecoming), Billy Porter (Pose) and Matthew Rhys (The Americans) to pick the trophy in Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama category.



The Game of Thrones actor, who looked smart in a tuxedo, was overwhelmed by the win.



"Thank you very much to the HFPA. I didn't see this coming at all," he said.



"I wouldn't be here if it weren't for the amazing crew and cast that made Bodyguard that worked very hard over the course of five months to make this show."



He went on to thank his personal team and even gave a special shout out to people close to him.



"And most importantly, my friends and my family and mom and dad who flew all the way from Scotland. I wouldn't be here without you."



In the six-episode political thriller Bodyguard, Madden plays David Budd, a PTSD-suffering veteran and police officer who is tasked with protecting UK's Home Secretary Julia Montague (played by Keeley Hawes).



But Bodyguard lost to The Americans -- which was named as the Best TV Series - Drama at the ceremony. Others in competition were: Homecoming, Killing Eve and Pose.



Accepting the trophy, creator, executive producer and writer Joe Weisberg thanked his cast, including lead actors Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys as well as "all the writers, directors, editors, the best crew in the universe".



He also thanked "the amazing team at FX", saying, "You nurtured and loved this show, and we love you guys".



"Thank you everyone. The more I learn, the more I understand what you did for us and me personally," Weisberg said



Michael Douglas dedicates Golden Globe win to father



Actor Michael Douglas picked up the Golden Globe trophy for his performance in The Kominsky Method, and dedicated the honour to his father and actor Kirk Douglas.



Michael took home the Golden Globe on Sunday here for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy for his role in The Kominsky Method. He was pitted against Sacha Baron Cohen (Who Is America?), Jim Carrey (Kidding), Donald Glover (Atlanta) and Bill Hader (Barry).



"Thank you, my regard to Hollywood Foreign Press. For 45 years, you've always surprised me and treated me so well. Donald and Bill, Sacha, Jim, I can't even imagine sitting in the same group for this honour in comedy," Michael said while accepting the award.



This is Michael's fourth Golden Globe win.



The 74-year-old actor also thanked his family, co-stars and The Kominsky Method creator Chuck Lorre.



"The truth be told, I owe all of this to one man out there -- Mr. Chuck Lorre," he said, adding: "Chuck thinks getting old is funny. Thank you for your exquisite work."



He then dedicated the award to his father and legendary actor, saying, "And I guess this has to go to my 102-year-old father, Kirk."



Hosted by Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh, the 76th Golden Globes ceremony was held at The Beverly Hilton hotel here.



Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which follows African-American/Puerto Rican Brooklyn teen Miles Morales as Spider-Man, was named as the Best Animated Feature film at the ceremony.



The award gala was aired in India on Colors Infinity, Vh1 and Comedy Central.



I blame myself for my wife's death, says Tom Jones



Veteran singer Tom Jones says he blames himself for his wife Linda's death.



In an interview to the Daily Star Newspaper, the Delilah hitmaker admitted that he did not do much for Linda, who died of lung cancer in 2016, reports leading publication.



When asked if he blames himself for his wife's death, he said "Yes. You do start to think, 'What if I had forced her to go to the doctors? Because she didn't go. You think, 'S**t, maybe I should have said she had to'.



"After I lost my wife, lyrics to a Bob Dylan song reminded me of her. It's called 'What good am I?' I was reading into the lyrics thinking , 'Jesus Christ ...was I partly to blame? Should I have woken up before?



"By the time we found out about her cancer it was too late. I thought, 'What could I have done?'. It started to mean more. So that song is very touching," added the 78-year-old.