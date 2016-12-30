Bengali actor Tapas Pal arrested in connection with chit fund scam

Notable actor-cum-politician Tapas Pal has been arrested in Kolkata in connection with the Rose Valley chit fund scam.

Before his arrest, Tapas was questioned for hours today by the CBI.

His house was also raided earlier.

The 58 year old actor is a senior leader of Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress.

The Rose Valley Group is accused of cheating thousands of investors of 17,000 crores through its Ponzi scheme.

The Dadar Kirti, Guru Dakshina and Uttara fame actor was a director in two companies of the particular group.

As per officials, the lawmaker is suspected to have benefited from the chit fund scam.