Movie News
News

Bengali film industry holds a 15-minute blackout against 'Padmavati' protests

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
29 Nov 2017 12:37 PM
29 Nov 2017 12:37 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Expressing its solidarity with the cast and crew of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming project, Padmavati, the Bengali film fraternity observed a 15 minute black out denouncing the protests against the film yesterday (28 November).

The entire Bengali film industry came to a standstill from 12 noon to 12:15 p.m. Actors, technicians, directors, producers and all the other stakeholders joined the symbolic protest by wearing black badges and coming out of the studios, where the pre and post-production work on films and television serials were being held.

The Eastern India Motion pictures' Association, the Artist Forum and the Federation of Cine Technicians and Workers had on Monday jointly called for the protest.

(Source: IANS)

Padmavati, The Eastern India Motion pictures' Association, Artist Forum, Federation of Cine Technicians, Sanjay Leela Bhansali

