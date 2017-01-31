Hot Downloads

Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan
Hitesh Bhardwaj
Hitesh Bhardwaj
Ather Habib
Ather Habib
Sana Amin Sheikh
Sana Amin Sheikh
Shiv Pandit
Shiv Pandit
Sushant Divgikar
Sushant Divgikar
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena

guess who
Guess Who?
guess more Click Here

Recent Video
31 Jan 2017 06:16 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Manveer deserved to win : Rohan Mehra
Manveer deserved to win : Rohan Mehra | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
31 Jan 2017 06:10 PM | TellychakkarTeam
I made many mistakes in Bigg Boss : Manu Punjabi
I made many mistakes in Bigg Boss : Manu Punjabi | watch it
more videos Click Here

poll

Which TV couple's chemistry do you like the most?

Which TV couple's chemistry do you like the most?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

Bhansali seeks Karni Sena's cooperation for shooting 'Padmavati'

By TellychakkarTeam
31 Jan 2017 11:55 AM
31 Jan 2017 11:55 AM | TellychakkarTeam

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's production team has assured Shree Rajput Karni Sena that no intimate and/or romantic scene between Alauddin Khilji and Padmavati would be shown in his movie "Padmavati", the Karni Sena claimed here on Monday.

A letter addressed to Giriraj Singh Lotwara, President, Shree Rajput Sabha, Jaipur, and signed by Shobha Sant of Bhansali Productions, reads: "As discussed with you, this is to specifically clarify that there is no romantic dream sequence or any objectionable or romantic scene between Rani Padmavati and Allauddin Khilji".

The letter says that they have been carefully researching and making the film.

"We are confident that Mewar will be proud of the film made on their revered queen. We do not want to hurt sentiments and would appreciate if all the social organisations and local people support us in making this film and making their queen revered by the world.

"We will discuss this proposal made by Bhansali Productions before making a final call in a day or two. Though they have accepted almost all of our demands," Vivek Singh, a leader of Karni Sena, told IANS.

"One of our demands still remains -- of seeing the movie before its release," Singh said.

Bhansali or his team could not be reached for comment.

Activists of Shree Rajput Karni Sena protested against and misbehaved with the crew of "Padmavati" in Jaipur's Jaigarh Fort last week. They also damaged some cameras and other equipment, forcing Bhansali to stop shooting.

The incident elicited strong support from the Hindi film fraternity for Bhansali.

Singh said: "We had earlier requested him (Bhansali) to show us the script, which he did not do. We are against distorting historical facts and we know that he has distorted historical facts."

"Padmavati" tells the story of Alauddin Khilji, the medieval-era Delhi ruler, who fell in love with Rajput queen Padmavati. Actors Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor star in the film.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Shree Rajput Karni Sena, cooperation, shooting, Padmavati, seek,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest