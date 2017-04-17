Big B to appear as himself in 'Padman'

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who shot for a cameo in the upcoming Akshay Kumar and Sonam Kapoor-starrer "Padman", says he will appear as himself in the movie.

Amitabh shot for the R. Balki directorial at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) - Delhi on Saturday.

"R. Balki shoots a film with Akshay Kumar and Sonam at the IIT Delhi, one of the most prestigious institutes of the world reckoning and wishes that I make a small appearance as myself for a few shots," Amitabh wrote on his blog on Saturday night.

The 74-year-old also shared a few photographs from the set in which he can be seen alongside Akshay, Sonam and Balki.

Amitabh and Balki have worked together in films like "Cheeni Kum", "Paa", "Shamitabh". He also did cameos for the director's other projects "English Vinglish" and "Ki & Ka".

(Source: IANS)