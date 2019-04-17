Big B encourages people to try luck on KBC 11

Amitabh Bachchan is encouraging common people to try their luck by participating in the upcoming season of the TV quiz show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati-11.'

As the registration of the show starts from May 1, a promotional video released on social media by the channel Sony Entertainment Television shows how Bachchan is interacting with commoners: When a housewife who has tried to participate for seven years and failed decides to give up; Bachchan says, "Pehle hi haar manjayenge, to jitenge kaise? (if you give up in the beginning, how will you win?)"

Starting from the year 2000, the quiz show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' has been gaining popularity every year. This is the first-ever TV show where a megastar like Bachchan appeared on small screen.

Last month Bachchan shared, "So prep for 'KBC' starts and here we are running into introductions, systems, learning new inputs, rehearsing, getting ready for another year."

"It's 2019 and it all began in 2000. 19 years and a gap of about two years when it did not happen for me. But 17 years is a lifetime and a lifetime that was given a lifeline by you," he wrote on his blog.

(SOURCE : IANS)