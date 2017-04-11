Big B skips fan meet due to ill health

Waving out to a crowd of fans that gather to greet him every Sunday at his residence is a Sunday routine that Amitabh Bachchan has been following for years. This time, the megastar had to miss it due to ill health.

"Apologies... You all came to Jalsa, and I could not meet you... Unwell. Will make up soon. Love you all," Amitabh posted late on April 9 on Twitter.

The 74-year-old actor also updated his blog, saying "the prayers seem to have miraculously worked from all the Ef (extended family).

"I recover well and feel much better," added the actor, who had last week even missed a book launch owing to high fever. He was also down due to stomach infection, stiff neck and shoulder pain.

(Source: IANS)