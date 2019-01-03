Billy Connolly says his life is near the end, Hilary Duff says two-month-old daughter has colic, Kim, Kanye West's surrogate pregnant with boy, and other Hollywood Updates

MUMBAI: We are back with the exciting news from Hollywood to keep you updated.

My life is near the end, says Billy Connolly

I am approaching the near end of my life, says veteran comedian Billy Connolly, who is currently fighting against Parkinson's disease.

In one of the episodes of BBC documentary series Made In Scotland, the 75-year-old Connolly opened up about his battle with the disease. He got diagnosed with the disorder in 2013, the same year he underwent successful surgery for prostate cancer, reported leading publication.

Conolly said, "I can feel it and I should. I'm near the end. I'm a damn sight nearer the end than I am the beginning. But it doesn't frighten me, it's an adventure and it is quite interesting to see myself slipping away.

"As bits slip off and leave me, talents leave and attributes leave. I don't have the balance I used to have, I don't have the energy I used to have. I can't hear the way I used to hear, I can't see as good as I used to."

Fondly known as The Big Yin, the comedian, who has also appeared in several films like Water, Indecent Proposal and Pocahontas, is also shown offering hope.

"There is still time to go yet, there are still places to go, new friends to make, maybe new songs to write and sing and jokes to tell," he added.

Cindy Crawford's son arrested

Presley Gerber, the son of model Cindy Crawford and husband Rande Gerber, was reportedly arrested for DUI.

According to arrest documents obtained by Fox News, the 19-year-old was pulled over by Beverly Hills police on Sunday just before 4 a.m. when he was caught speeding in his Tesla.

As per sources, Presley reportedly smelled of alcohol and was given a field sobriety test, which he failed.

Presley was booked into the Beverly Hills Police Department at 5:30 a.m., the documents stated. He was released without bail just after noon.

The arrest marks Presley's first brush with the law, and the successful model, who has done campaigns for Calvin Klein and Dolce & Gabbana, among other brands, will have his license suspended for at least one year if he is convicted.

His lawyer, Scott Spindel, told the outlet his client "takes this very seriously and is taking the necessary steps to address the allegations".

Kim, Kanye West's surrogate pregnant with boy

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West are expecting their fourth child -- a boy -- via surrogate.

Multiple sources have confirmed in the new issue of Us Weekly magazine.

In August, the magazine reported that the couple, who used a surrogate for their third child, 11-month-old Chicago, had one embryo left, a male.

Now he is due to arrive "in very early May", said a source.

In addition to Chicago, the couple are also parents to North, 5, and Saint, 3.

Another source said Kim, 38, "always wanted four kids".

Hilary Duff says two-month-old daughter has colic

Singer-actress Hilary Duff has asked fans for help as her two-month-old daughter, Banks, is suffering from colic.

Duff took to Instagram to ask fellow parents for help, explaining that she can't put Banks down without her screaming, reports metro.co.uk.

She wrote, "Calling all parents of colic babies...this ends right? Can you ever set them down without them screaming or waking up? We have read everything the Internet has to offer...nothing besides nursing basically every hour or less helps.

"We have done all the obvious things...please leave magic tricks in comments. Oh and Happy New Year. lol. Thank God for filters, baby for sale, any takers?"

Followers shared their own tips and tricks, as well as a whole lot of sympathy, in the comments section.

Colic can be defined as bouts of intense, loud and inconsolable crying, for no apparent reason, for three hours or more a day, three or more days a week, for three or more weeks in a row.

Duff, who is also mother to six-year-old Luca with former husband Mike Comrie, welcomed Banks Violet with partner Matthew Koma in October.

Veteran actor-writer Bob Einstein is dead at 76

Einstein died on Wednesday in Indian Wells, California. He was fighting cancer, reported variety.com.

Expressing condolences over the actor's demise, his brother Albert Brooks tweeted, "RIP My dear brother Bob Einstein. A great brother, father and husband. A brilliantly funny man."

Einstein, popularly known for shows like The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour, Curb Your Enthusiasm and his spoof daredevil character Super Dave Osborne, entertained audience for over five decades.

The Emmy Award-winning celebrity was also scheduled to be part of the 10th season of Curb Your Enthusiasm but his health barred him from filming.

(Source: IANS)