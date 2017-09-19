Former Indian women's cricket team captain Jhulan Goswami on Tuesday said a biopic will be made on her with the working title 'Chakdah Express.'

Jhulan will be the first female cricketer on whom a biopic will be made. A biopic on former men's team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been made while a docu-drama on batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar released earlier this year.

"I have got proposals for a biopic before as well. This is the right time I thought," Goswami told reporters on the sidelines of an event here.

Goswami helped India reach the final of the ICC Women's World Cup earlier this year when the eves lost to England by nine runs. She took three wickets in the summit clash.

The 34-year old, who hails from Chakdaha, a city and a municipality in Kalyani subdivision of Nadia district, is the highest wicket-taker in One-day Internationals (ODIs) with 195 scalps in 164 matches.

The biopic, to be made in Hindi, will be directed by Susanta Das.

"We have seen MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar's biopics. But this will be the first biopic on women's cricket," Das said.

"We will send our crew to wherever Jhulan has played. The focus will be her journey, the odds she overcame since she was 10. Hope it will inspire and motivate millions of youngsters. It's about chasing your dream," he added.

The biopic is likely to be completed by the time Goswami joins skipper Mithali Raj and the rest of the team for the World Twenty20 (T20) tournament in November 2018.

